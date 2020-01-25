Dannemora skating rink now open

DANNEMORA | The skating rink here is officially open.

Village of Dannemora Parks and Recreation has opened the village rink for the season and has ice skates, hockey helmets and skate aids available on a first come, first serve basis.

The rink will be open Monday through Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials said the rink will be open weather permitting with extended hours for holidays, though they noted the schedule is subject to change without notice in the event of extenuating circumstances.

Hockey is permitted only during hockey hours Wednesday,for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until noon. Helmets with face guards must be worn when playing hockey. ■