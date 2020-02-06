Dates for Census Week for pre-K, kindergarten

NORTH WARREN | The North Warren Central School will conduct Kindergarten Census Week starting Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14. If your child will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, contact the Elementary School Office at 518-494-3015, ext. 704. Information obtained during Census Week will be used to schedule children for kindergarten screening in May 2020. If your child will be four years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, use the above number to contact the elementary school if you are interested in receiving information about the pre-K program. ■