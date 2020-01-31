Davis Receives Official Endorsement for State Senate

PLATTSBURGH | Kimberly Davis, Democratic Candidate for NY State Senate in the 45th District has announced that she has secured unanimous endorsements from all six Democratic County Committees within the 45th District.

“I am ecstatic to receive the official endorsement to be the Democratic candidate to represent the North Country in the 45th District. Since late May, I have been meeting with not only Democratic committees, but individual voters and voter’s groups, as well as attending events throughout the region. I have expressed my interest in being a public servant for everyone in the district, regardless of their party affiliation.”

Each of the six county chairs also praised Davis. Lynne Boecher, Warren County Chair, stated, “Kimberly Davis’ demonstrated elective record of fiscal responsibility coupled with a refreshing, innovative, yet practical approach to finding workable solutions will serve North Country voters well. NY45 needs this vision, this tenacity, and this leadership in Albany.” Kathy Fleury, Franklin County Chair, stated that “Kimberly has twice been elected to countywide office. We know that she will represent us and our values well, and it is with great pleasure that our committee unanimously endorses her.”

Essex County Chair Maggie Bartley has known Ms. Davis for years. “She is a proven leader, both in politics and in her community. It says a great deal about her character that in her private life, she has served as a Kiwanian for over 20 years at the local, state, and international levels, improving the lives of young people. She is recognized as a passionate and compassionate advocate.”

Mark Bellardini, who chairs the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee, added, “Kimberly brings a fresh new look to district issues that need to be addressed and that have sat stale. Our district struggles to remain competitive and keep jobs here while working to create new ideas with the district’s political leaders. Kimberly Davis is just the right person to be our next State Senator.”

The Washington County Chair, Sara Idleman, stressed Davis’ financial background. “Kimberly is well positioned to serve in the NY State Senate. In her six years as Clinton County Treasurer, she has proven her fiscal responsibility. She is committed to serving her constituents, is no stranger to hard work, and will represent our upstate and rural voters with integrity. We unanimously support her and will work diligently to get her elected!”

Jerry Marking, the Clinton County Chair, has worked with Ms. Davis for several years. “I have all the confidence in the world in Kimberly. She works incredibly hard on whatever she is doing, she listens to all sides of an argument and does what is right, even if she upsets some people. She is the rare politician that can bring people together. She says what she means and means what she says. I know that she will make us all proud!”

Kimberly Davis: email: davisforstatesenate@gmail.com website: davisforstatesenate.com

Personal cell: 518-536-0934 Campaign phone: 518-565-8239. ■