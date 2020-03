ELIZABETHTOWN | Previously planned to take place on Saturday, March 21, this year’s Doc Lopez Run for Health fundraiser will take place as a ‘virtual fundraiser.’ Instead of meeting as one large group of runners in the same place at the same time, participants are asked to run either individually or in small groups and choose their own route, date and time to run. Check-in will take place via Facebook @ElizabethtownCommunityHospital using the hashtag DocLopezRunForHealth. ■