Documentary explores connection between disease, environment

GLENS FALLS | The Crandall Public Library will screen the first film of its “In the Public Interest 2020 Winter Film Series” on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

“Living Downstream” is a documentary based on the 1997 book of the same title by Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D., an ecologist who has explored the link between cancer and environmental toxins.

The Crandall Library is located at 251 Glen St. in Glens Falls. For details, call 518-251-6508. There is no charge. A post-film discussion will be encouraged. ■