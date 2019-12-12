Expressing their concerns

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Citizs Question Wbg ZBA Dollar General Parisi

Speaking to the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals Nov. 25, local citizen Steve Parisi asks the panel to define the legal attributes of the “Hamlet Mixed Use” zone in Warrensburg’s town zoning ordinance. Dozens of local citizens turned out for the meeting over concern that a dollar store would be situated in the middle of a historic district — and involve the demolition of a vintage Victorian house, detracting from the ambiance of the town as well as requiring semi-truck traffic to regularly travel down Elm Street, a residential venue. The ZBA tabled their response to Parisi’s questioning, and its chairman Mark Morey said such issues should be directed to the town Planning Board, but citizens pointed out that the Planning Board chair had told them recently to take up their concerns with the ZBA. The next meeting of the Warrensburg Planning Board, when the proposed Dollar General development is scheduled to be discussed, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.