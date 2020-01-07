Fort Ti launches series of winter events

TICONDEROGA | In what Fort Ticonderoga is calling the “Fort Fever Series,” Director of Collections Miranda Peters will review the museum’s continuing efforts to document, preserve and make accessible its collections. She will talk about recent discoveries, trans-formative rehousing projects and the ways the general public can access its collections. Original objects will be on display for this presentation only—some for the first time.

This special presentation will take place Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit the museum’s website for fees and other information at fortticonderoga.org/calendar, or call them at 518-585-2821. ■