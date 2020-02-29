Grant to boost collections at Champlain History Center

CHAMPLAIN | A recent $3,500 grant will help further the preservation of photo collections at the Samuel de Champlain History Center.

The center, founded by director Celine Racine Paquette for the 2009 Champlain Quadricentennial, hosts a vast collection of photographs documenting life in the Champlain area since the late 19th century.

Officials say those photographs will now be further cataloged, digitized and preserved thanks to the recent grant funding from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.

The history center is housed in the historic former First National Bank of Champlain building on Elm Street and seeks to preserve local history while promoting awareness of French migration and settlement in the Northern Tier. ■