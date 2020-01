× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Schuyler-Falls-Clothing-Donations

MORRISONVILLE | The town of Schuyler Falls is collecting warm clothing for children at its office at 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville. “It’s a case of neighbors helping neighbors,” Supervisor Kevin Randall said. The town is accepting coats, mittens, gloves, ski pants, boots and any other warm clothing that folks are willing to donate. Families can stop by the office any time during business hours to pick up what they need.