HHHN tries to outpace COVID-19

WARRENSBURG | Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) is continuing its efforts to stay current with the COVID-19 situation and ready themselves for the possible waves of patients needing inpatient care.

Although test supplies remain critically limited, HHHN will extend testing protocol this week to include some outpatient testing. Testing will be limited to symptomatic people to include the following: healthcare facility workers; patients in long-term care facilities; patients 65 and older; patients with underlying health conditions; first responders.

HHHN reports a significant drop in flu tests returning as negative recently, thus suggesting that patients with flu-like symptoms are increasingly likely to actually have COVID-19. Speak to your primary health care provider if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

HHHN has established a new Community Resource Hotline at 518-623-0182, which will link patients with support services related to food, housing and other non-health–related resources. Hotline staff will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is posted on their Community Resources webpage, on the Hudson Headwaters’ website, at hhhn.org/community-resources/. ■