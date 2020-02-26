High-profile support for Stec’s State Senate campaign

Dan Stec

GLENS FALLS | Assemblyman Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) recently received another major endorsement in his campaign for State Senate. He is now officially backed by the New York State Independence Party.

Stec, who has served in the Assembly, has built a strong reputation for being a hard worker that is willing to make tough decisions on the issues that impact all New Yorkers. It’s for this reason that the Independence Party felt he is the best choice to follow retiring Senator Betty Little.

“I want to thank the Independence Party for endorsing my State Senate campaign,” Stec said. “I always try to be an independent voice for the people I represent and I’ll work with whoever I need to in order to make sure my constituents receive the support they need and deserve. As our next State Senator, I will continue these efforts and I look forward to working with the Independence Party to ensure the 45th District receives the same dedicated representation it deserves.”

× Expand From Dan Stec's Facebook Page DanStec_IndependenceParty-Endorsement

“We need elected officials that are willing to buck the trends and do what’s right for everyday New Yorkers. That describes Dan Stec perfectly,” said Independence Party Vice Chairman Tom Connolly. “Dan has shown himself to be an excellent Assemblyman and we know he’ll be an outstanding Senator for the 45th District. The Independence Party is proud to endorse his campaign.”

The 45th Senate District is comprised of all or part of six different counties. Assemblyman Stec has received the official endorsement from the Republican Party in five of the six: Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren. He is also supported by the St. Lawrence and Warren County Conservative Parties, and is the recipient of endorsements from dozens of state and local elected officials in all six counties. ■