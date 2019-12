TUPPER LAKE | Tupper Arts will be holding this year’s 2019 Snow Ball holiday celebration at the Wild Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by Hammer Lok. Open wine and beer bar and hors d’oeuvres are included in the $50 at-the-door admission. Attire is “Adirondack Festive.” The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Dr. in Tupper Lake. For more information, call Tupper Arts at 518-359-5042, or visit their website: tupperarts.org. ■