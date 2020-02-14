Hors D’Oeuvres repeat

× Expand Photo provided LongLakeHorsD's_2-15-20

LONG LAKE | The Town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department and area restaurants are partnering for the return of Long Lake’s Hors D’Oeuvres Tour on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:00-10 p.m.

Participants will dine on three appetizers from each of three restaurants, and then vote for the best one. The Long Lake Little Bus will provide free door-to-door transportation. Tickets are $35 for individuals and $65 for couples; tips and drinks are not included in the ticket price and are the responsibility of each guest. Venues include the Adirondack Hotel, Long Lake Diner & Owl’s Head Pub and the Long View Lodge. Visit mylonglake.com for tickets and details. ■