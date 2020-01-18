Human Resource Management Certificate now available at PSU

PLATTSBURGH | A new certificate program at Plattsburgh State’s School of Business and Economics can help those interested in furthering their human-resources career.

The Human Resource Management certificate is an 18-hour program designed to help students excel as human-resource professionals.

Certificate graduates will learn to identify employee recruitment and retention strategies; design and deliver employee training; understand compensation and benefits practices and better understand the human-resource implications of employment and labor law.

Typical jobs include training and development, human resource, compensation and benefits managers and equal-opportunity representatives.

“This certificate makes SUNY Plattsburgh unique and is available to both current students and people in the community,” said Dr. Lise Heroux, distinguished service professor in marketing and entrepreneurship and interim chair of management, information systems, and analytics.

She said business people in the community could find this certificate an affordable option that can open doors to different jobs related to recruitment, staffing, employment law, and employee training.

For more information, contact Heroux at 518-564-4209, email herouxla@plattsburgh.edu or visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/programs/human-resources-management-certificate.html. ■