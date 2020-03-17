JCEO food pantries by appointment only

PLATTSBURGH | Following sweeping social distancing guidelines, local JCEO food pantries will be by appointment only.

As of March 17, pantries remained open regular hours.

Those wishing to visit the Durkee/Margaret Street pantry in the City of Plattsburgh should call 518-561-6310 to schedule a time.

All outreach centers will be by appointment until further notice as well.

To limit potential illness exposure, visitors are asked not to congregate outside pantries and to stay for scheduled times only.