Johnsburg for the holidays

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Central School is the place for two holiday events taking place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a craft fair will take place in the gymnasium.

Same day, but taking place in the school’s Cafetorium and running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is a Ski Swap and Sale. Lots of winter and sports gear, at “gentle” prices, including skis, snowboards, goggles, boots, poles, helmets. The idea behind the low prices is to get local kids to the mountain. Donations of gently used equipment will also be accepted. Drop off donations in the Cafetorium on Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. To arrange for alternate drop-off times call Trena or Shea Reidinger at 518-251-4461. Proceeds will benefit the Johnsburg Youth Committee.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Santa shows up at the Ski Bowl at noon and will ride through town on a fire truck and head for the Johnsburg Central School. There, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., he’ll hand out gifts and goodie bags to the children. ■