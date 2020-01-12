K of C helps with “Coats for Kids”

× Expand Photo provided Coats for Kids lg

PORT HENRY | Twenty-five Moriah Central School students will be a little warmer this winter thanks to the Port Henry Knights of Columbus Council 384 Coats for Kids Program. Coats For Kids Chairman Tom Anderson worked with school officials to identify 25 students needing warm winter coats. The council shopped for the desired sizes and styles at Walmart, and Walmart generously gave the KOC a 10% discount off the price of the coats. The Knights of Columbus began the Coats for Kids Program in the United States and Canada during the 2009 recession. Currently, 2,000 Knights of Columbus councils distribute more than 100,000 coats each year. The Port Henry council has participated in the program for several years.

Pictured left to right are Port Henry K of C financial secretary, Chuck Kolodzey; Moriah Central High School principal, Alison Burch; Grand Knight Bill Callahan and Moriah Central School Social Studies teacher and K of C Coats for Kids Chair Tom Anderson.