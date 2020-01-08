Keene Central School to create mural

KEENE VALLEY | Alfred University’s Art Force 5, will visit Keene Central School Thursday, January 15th and 16th for a creativity training with students as part of the school’s ongoing Mindset social-emotional learning program. Art Force 5 uses art to bring people together around sometimes difficult topics. They have partnered with the NFL, Comic-Con, the NAACP and nearly 100 schools and colleges. During the school day, students and staff will attend workshops hosted by Art Force 5 and will take part in creating a mosaic representing suffragette Inez Millholland as a tribute to the 100th year anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Inez Millholland was known as one of the most daring suffragists, perhaps most famous for leading a 1913 parade on horseback. She had connections to the Adirondacks’ suffrage movement in which Keene Valley played a large part. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January 16th, families and community members are invited to a gathering where the mosaic will be constructed and unveiled.