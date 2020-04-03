Kiwanis Noon Club Announces Music Scholarship

PLATTSBURGH | The Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh invites applications for its $500 Grace Belden Music Scholarship, which will be awarded to a high school senior accepted into a music program at a 4-year college or a current college student majoring in music. The award is named for Grace Belden, who contributed her musical piano talents to the Kiwanis Club for many years.

Applicants must hold a GPA of 85 or higher, have a record of community service, must be current residents of Clinton County and graduates of Plattsburgh High School, Seton Catholic High School, Peru High School, Saranac High School, Beekmantown High School, or Chazy High School.

Application materials can be mailed to: Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh, Grace Belden Music Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2064, Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901 and must be received or postmarked by April 30. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and submit all required application materials. The scholarship winner will be announced by the end of May.

To obtain a copy of the scholarship application materials and guidelines, students may contact their guidance counselor or Dr. Nancy J. Church, committee chair, at corvettes@westelcom.com or 518-564-4169. ■