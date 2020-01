PLATTSBURGH | Knights of Columbus to host breakfast Jan. 5

The Knights of Columbus 7248 is holding a pancake breakfast Jan. 5.

The breakfast is being held at St. Joseph’s parish hall in Treadwell Mills/Plattsburgh from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, fruit, coffee, juice or milk.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12. No charge for children 5 and under. ■