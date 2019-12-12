Lake George Schools update schedule for holiday goings on

LAKE GEORGE | The PTSO (Parent Teacher Student Organization) Holiday Craft Fair will take place Dec. 14 at Lake George Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Jacy Good presentation has been rescheduled, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 16, due to inclement weather. Jacy Good will speak about her recovery from a distracted driving accident she was in that claimed the lives of both her parents and left her paralyzed.

A Spanish and French Bon Appetit Dinner will take place at Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School on Dec. 17, 5:30-6:45 p.m., followed by a talent show at 7 p.m. ■