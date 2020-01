LAKE GEORGE | Meet the Lake George Land Conservancy staff and catch up on current projects in a casual get-together on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn how you can get involved and chat with like-minded folks as you enjoy light refreshments (bring a dish of your own if you’d like). Drop-in anytime; no RSVP required. The LGLC’s office is located at 4905 Lake Shore Dr. in Bolton Landing. Call 518-644-9673 for details. ■