Library’s annual big book sale returns

CHESTERTOWN | Chester Library’s annual book sale returns for Presidents’ Day weekend, Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There are extensive collections to choose from in every imaginable print category—from classics, nonfiction, cookbooks, crafts, travel, mystery, gardening and romance to comic books—as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles and games. Everything is priced to go. Note the new location: second floor of the Municipal Building where the former school library used to be. For more information visit chesterfriends.org or call 518-494-5384. ■