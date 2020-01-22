Library hosts dementia discussion

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Public Library will host an afternoon discussing family dynamics in the setting of dementia. Stacey Barcomb, a trained educator from the Caregivers Support Initiative, will lead the group and answer questions as well as offer advice on coping with this devastating diagnosis.

This presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The library is located on Pelon Road and may be reached at 518-648-5444. Visit the Caregivers Support website at wehelpcaregivers.com for useful information on Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Call the Caregivers Support line at 1-800-388-0199. ■