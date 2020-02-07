Life-saving donations

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Casey Family donation

KEESEVILLE | The Casey family poses with the donations to the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department that they helped make possible. To honor the memory of Shauneen Casey, who passed away last year, the Caseys asked the community to donate money to the fire department. That money was used to buy 20 smoke detectors and 13 carbon monoxide detectors, which will be split up between Clinton County Healthy Neighbors and Essex County Public Health to give to families in need.