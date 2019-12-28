Light Up a Life returns

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Hospice of the North Country Memorial Tree

For its thirtieth year, Hospice of the North Country held a December-long Light Up a Life Memory Tree display at the Champlain Centre mall, along Smithfield Boulevard. The display was used to honor the memories of those who had passed away by writing their names on a star to hang it up, with a donation towards the center. The hospice group provides care and comfort for those at the end of their lives. Light Up a Life is one of the non-profit’s biggest charity fundraising events held each year.

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Hospice of the North Country Memorial Tree 2

A note for the loved one: The Light Up a Life tree at the Plattsburgh mall is covered in paper ornaments with names of lost loved ones and sweet messages for the holiday season. The popular annual event gives people a way to celebrate Christmas with family or friends who have passed away. Hospice of North Country also had tables set up in the food court with raffle items and information on the group.