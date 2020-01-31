Little proposes bill to make daylight savings permanent

ALBANY | State Senator Betty Little has introduced legislation proposing to make daylight savings time (DST) permanent in New York State, which would mean more hours of late-day sunlight year-round.

A majority of U.S. states are considering changing or, at least, studying either eliminating or making permanent DST. Little’s bill is one of three proposed in Albany this session.

“Each year, we go through the steps of turning our clocks ahead and then turning them back with many people wondering if it really is necessary,” said Little. “It disrupts our sleep cycles which many people find annoying. Some say it increases risk of stroke or heart attack. Sticking with daily savings time year-round would afford us more daylight at the end of the day, and that’s something quite a few constituents have suggested.”

Little said the federal government’s Uniform Time Act enacted in 1966 allows states to opt into DST, which starts on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November. Hawaii and Arizona do not observe DST. State’s can exempt themselves from DST on their own, but States wanting to permanently observe DST need congressional approval.

Before taking effect, Little’s bill (S7230) requires 19 other states adopt legislation agreeing to year-round DST.” ■