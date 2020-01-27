Local U.S. Marines graduate

× Expand Photos provided Marines Reeves Schlogl

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. | United States Marine Corps PVT Carson Reeves graduated from Parris Island, South Carolina, on Oct. 4, 2019. He completed his infantry training and is currently doing light armored reconnaissance training at Camp Pendleton, California. His parents are Amy and George Reeves of Ticonderoga.

PFC Ty Schlögl graduated from Parris Island on Oct. 4, 2019. He has completed his Infantry Training and is currently performing RECON training at Camp Pendleton. His parents are Melanie and Philippe LaPerle of Ticonderoga. ■