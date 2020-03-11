Locally-sourced food accessible in city gym

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Food from the farm Cornell Cooperative Extension

PLATTSBURGH | A variety of vegetable, dairy and beef farmers, along with area apple, maple and beverage producers, gathered at the City of Plattsburgh gym for Cornell Cooperative Extension’s annual “Food from the Farm” event on a recent Saturday afternoon. Featuring three local restaurants and 20+ vendors from throughout the North Country, individuals enjoyed samples of recipes, baked goods and produce amid live music and participating non-profits and event sponsors.