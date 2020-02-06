Long Lake- Eaton Lake Fishing Derby set for Feb. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Long Lake Fish & Game Club Randall-Brief_HugeFishLongLakeDerby Justin Stephenson displays the fish he caught that won the top prize in the 2019 Long Lake/Lake Eaton Fishing Derby. This year’s edition of the popular derby is to be held from at 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8. Registration is to occur beginning at 6 a.m. at the Geiger Arena, 6 Pavilion Lane, Long Lake NY. Weigh-ins are to be conducted until 3 p.m. at the Long Lake Snack Shack. Prizes are to be awarded a half-hour later at the Long Lake Diner.

LONG LAKE | Area anglers are invited to participate in the annual Long Lake/Lake Eaton Fishing Derby, to be held Saturday Feb. 8.

Cash prizes will be awarded for all species of trout and landlocked salmon caught from Lake Eaton — and for northern pike from Long Lake.

Registration, $25 per person, will be conducted beginning at 6 a.m. at the Geiger Arena, 6 Pavilion Lane in Long Lake. Tip-ups and lines go in at 7 a.m. with live weigh in occurring until 3 p.m. at the Long Lake Snack Shack at the Long Lake Town Beach, 1258 Main St.

Sponsors of the contest are the Long Lake Fish & Game Club in conjunction with the Long Lake Parks & Recreation Department.

Contestants in the derby must be present at the conclusion of the derby to win. Prizes are to be awarded at 3:30 p.m. in the Long Lake Diner.

Following the awards event, derby contestants and spectators are invited to remain at the Long Lake Diner for the Moonlighters Poker Run Wrap-Up party, which features live music, starting at 5 p.m., performed by Tyler Peter and Michelle Howland. ■