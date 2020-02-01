Meadowbrook recognized for initiatives

PLATTSBURGH | Meadowbrook Healthcare was recognized in December for meeting criteria instituted by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The Quality Initiative Recognition Program developed by AHCA/NCAL was intended to highlight long-term care facilities who are making strides by providing top-notch quality of care and improving the lives of the individuals residing in each residence. Meadowbrook earned Tier-2 recognition by reducing hospitalizations and improving short stay functional outcomes.

“We take great pride in the quality of care we provide to both our long-term care residents and our patients receiving rehabilitation,” said Paul Richards, administrator/CEO of Meadowbrook Healthcare. “We are continuously re-evaluating methods of care and work to improve them each day. Providing excellent care is what we work for everyday.”

Meadowbrook Healthcare will be honored for their achievements in the upcoming AHCA/NCAL Quality Summit in March.

For more information, please contact Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes at 518-563-5440, or email at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com. ■