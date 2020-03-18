Meals for children available in Ti; board meeting closed to public, but will be broadcast

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School District will be preparing breakfast and lunch for children whose families opt-in for this service during school closure. If you would like meals delivered for your child(ren) during the school closure, it is imperative that you email the school at food@ticonderogak12.org to be included. The district will need the names of all children in the household ages 1-18 and the physical location for the meal to be dropped off at. Only if you do not have access to email, please call 518-585-7400, ext.1134. There will be no charge for these meals.

Meals will be delivered to your home. To maintain social distancing, the package will be delivered with a knock on your door. The individual delivering will not wait for you to answer the door. Please understand that this procedure is being put in place to protect all involved. We expect these packages to be delivered between 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, but please allow flexibility with times as we begin this process.

Meanwhile, the Ticonderoga Central School Board meeting scheduled for March 19 will be closed to the public but will be recorded. A look to the broadcast will be available at ticonderogak12.org