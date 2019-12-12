Methodist Church hosts holiday concert

LONG LAKE | The Long Lake United Methodist Church (Route 30) will present its annual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Judy Garrison will conduct the Long Lake Community Chorus through a medley of holiday songs. ■
