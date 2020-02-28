NCCC approved for scholarship program

SARANAC LAKE | Spouses of active duty service members can receive scholarships to attend North Country Community College.

Funding comes through the special scholarship in the Department of Defense program called My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA).

NCCC spokesman Chris Knight said NCCC received approval as a provider for the program, which offers up to $4,000 in tuition assistance to eligible military spouses.

“The scholarship assists military spouses in pursuing licenses, certificates, certifications or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations,” he said in a news release.

At NCCC, military spouses can use the scholarship to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate in more than 20 fields, including Practical Nursing, Radiology, Massage Therapy, Business, Wilderness Recreation, Human Services and Environmental Science.

“Military spouses often have to sacrifice getting an education so they can support their family when their husband or wife is on or called to active duty,” Amy Tuthill, NCCC Associate Director for Recruitment of Adult Learners and VA School Certifying Official, said.

“The MyCAA program provides an opportunity for spouses to get an education that they can use no matter where they are stationed. It’s a great resource for military spouses trying to begin a career or retrain for a more portable one.”

MyCAA Scholarships are open to spouses of service members on active duty in pay grades E-1 to E-5, W-1 to W-2 and O-1 to O-2 who have successfully completed high school and have the ability to request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 military orders.

Spouses married to members of the National Guard and reserves in these same pay grades are eligible.

For more information about MyCAA and program applications, contact Amy Tuthill at 518-891-2915 ext. 1282 or by email: atuthill@nccc.edu

For information about MyCAA: mycaa.militaryonesource.mil/mycaa ■