New leadership to keep Airborne open in 2020

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway will remain open for the 2020 season.

After weeks of collaboration and planning, Howard Commander, owner of Lebanon Valley and Albany-Saratoga Speedways, recently signed a one-year agreement to manage the local track for the upcoming season.

The agreement also has an option for an additional four year open-end lease.

The future of the Plattsburgh speedway was uncertain after owners Jamie Atkins and Steve Fuller announced the track was for sale in late 2019.

With the new agreement, officials will bring back Robby Knowles as general manager for 2020 and have enlisted former promoter Mike Perrotte’s help in an advisory capacity.

The track will be DIRTcar sanctioned with Sportsman as the weekly headline class supported by Limited Sportsman, the returning Strictly Stocks and returning Super Stocks classes.

Officials plan to reduce weekly pit-entry prices, as well as grandstand prices, which will go from $12 to $10. Two special events are also tentatively planned- a DIRTcar NE Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series event and an Empire Super Sprints Series race.

Opening date for the 2020 season is slated for May 1. ■