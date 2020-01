× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Sheriff Oath Office LaFarr Comeau

QUEENSBURY | New Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr (left) and Undersheriff Terry Comeau pose for commemorative photos immediately following a Jan. 1 swearing-in ceremony that drew a crowd of nearly 200 people to the Glens Falls Elks Lodge in Queensbury. Read the Jan. 18 edition of The Sun for details.