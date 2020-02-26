New York Independence Party endorses Stefanik for reelection

GLENS FALLS | recently, the New York Independence Party announced their endorsement for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s reelection to her fourth term in office.

“The Independence Party is proud to endorse Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for reelection in November,” said Frank MacKay, Chairman of the Independence Party of New York. “Elise has been committed to getting bipartisan results for her constituents since day one in office. She works with anyone – regardless of party – on behalf of hardworking North Country families, veterans, small businesses, and farmers. We are grateful to have her in Congress and are looking forward to her reelection victory in November.”

“I’m proud to be ranked consistently in the top 10% of bipartisan lawmakers,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Every single one of my votes is guided by what is best for my constituents in the North Country. I work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to deliver results to bolster our economy, grow our infrastructure and rural development, support our military and veterans, and increase access to health care. It is a true honor to once again receive the Independence Party’s endorsement, and I will continue to be the hardest working candidate in this race to earn every vote.”. ■