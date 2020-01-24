Northern Tier youth free throw competition announced

ROUSES POINT | The K of C Councils from Ellenburg, Mooers, Champlain and Rouses Point will hold their annual youth free-throw competition on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The competition will be held at Northeastern Clinton Middle School gym with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. Shooting begins at 1:30 p.m.

Boys and girls, ages 9 to 14, will compete with other participants from their towns with separate contests for age level and gender. A parent or guardian must be present to sign the registration form.

Those interested in pre-registering or in need of more information can e-mail Tom Trombley at knttrom@twcny.rr.com. ■