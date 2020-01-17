PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh's Official End of Snow Event is 12:00 PM on Friday, January 17th. Per City ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020. This ordinance will not be enforced on the infirmed.
