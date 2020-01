× Expand Photo by Brian Happel CVPH-Job-Fair

PLATTSBURGH | Potential employees line up near the lobby inside the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and wait for on-the-spot interviews. The hospital welcomed more than 350 people to its job fair and hoped to fill a variety of positions, including environmental service workers, transporters, registered nurses, operating room technicians, and sonographers.