Opportunities for non-traditional adult students

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two North Country foundations are looking to help non-traditional adult students looking to continue their undergraduate or vocational school education.

The Bruce L. Crary Foundation and Lake Placid Educational Foundation are accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year for adults returning to school as full-time students.

Applicants must live in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton or Warren counties, be independent adults with a high-school diploma or GED and attending a local college or vocational school for the fall 2020 semester.

Those interested can apply by visiting www.craryfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted by July 15.

For more information, contact Thomas Pastore at director@craryfoundation.org or 518-873-6496. ■