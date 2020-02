SARANAC | Local residents can once again hit the ice at Saranac Town Hall.

Town officials have reopened the rink in the pavilion behind the town hall. Skaters are strongly urged to wear protective gear and asked to be considerate of other skaters at all times.

No hockey sticks or pucks are allowed.

The rink is open every day and residents are asked to obey all signs if the rink is closed due to weather or conditions. ■