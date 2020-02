PLATTSBURGH | As part of their Great Big Community Leap Day Celebration, Mountain Lake PBS is hosting a Molly of Denali Kids Play Date.

The free community event is being held at the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center on this year’s leap-year Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2:30 p.m.

Organizers have planned a showing of Molly of Denali, crafts and activities and a meet-and-greet with PBS kids characters. ■