Peru Drama Club introduces musical Tuck Everlasting

PERU | Peru Drama Club will soon hit the stage for a weekend of musical performances of Tuck Everlasting.

Students will bring their talent to the Peru Senior High School Auditorium March 5 through March 7 with shows at 7:30 p.m. An afternoon show will also be held March 7 at 2 p.m.

The musical is based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt with family-friendly performances looking to answer the question “What would you do if you could live forever?”.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are available online at http://perucsd.seatyourself.biz or at Kinney’s Pharmacy in Peru.

They can also be arranged by phone at 518-551-0811 or by e-mail at perudramaclub@gmail.com. ■