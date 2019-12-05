PERU | Peru Drama Club presents “A Christmas Story!” Join in your favorite holiday tradition, complete with that “fra-gee-lay” leg lamp of a major award, the pink bunny suit, the stuck tongue and that genuine Red Ryder 300-shot range model air rifle with a compass and “this thing that tells time built right into the stock.” Shows run 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door, and are available online at perucsd.seatyourself.biz, at Kinney’s Pharmacy in Peru, by phone at 518-551-0811, by e-mail at perudramaclub@gmail.com and at the door. ■