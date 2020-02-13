Phone scam targets local residents

WARRENSBURG | The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to an ongoing telephone scam targeting area residents. In recent weeks, unnamed suspects identifying themselves as local police have called potential victims, advising them that their money is unsafe in their bank accounts and that they should withdraw it and transfer it to gift cards, and then reveal the accompanying I.D. numbers to these “police.” Other common schemes involve scammers claiming to be Social Security Administration representatives. The takeaway: never provide personal or financial information over the telephone and avoid taking calls from unknown numbers. ■