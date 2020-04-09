Pinwheel gardens represent "a happy and healthy childhood"

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Pinwheel Gardens 2020

PLATTSBURGH | A "pinwheel garden" on the lawn in front of Plattsburgh City Police Department, planted by Clinton County District Attorney's Child Advocacy Center, signifies Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

Coinciding with #518rainbowhunt, the colorful presentations can be found on lawns throughout the county, including at Child Advocacy Center, Clinton County Old Court House, University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), state police departments, fire departments, the county sheriff’s office and others.

“These pinwheels represent a happy and healthy childhood”, the signs say. The campaign occurs annually in coordination with Prevent Child Abuse America.