Plattsburgh Half Marathon goes virtual

× Expand Adobe Stock Runner

PLATTSBURGH | The annual Plattsburgh Half Marathon is going virtual.

“This is our eleventh year; canceling this important event was not considered,” race coordinator, Stephanie Desautels, said in announcing the improvised race next month.

“We feel that this race has become a tradition for our community, and we didn’t want a year to go by without it being held.”

Runners can still sign up and register for the popular local race with options for the 5K, 10K or half-marathon distance.

Once registered, runners will receive an email with a link and instructions on how they can submit a photo documenting their distance and time on May 3.

Participants will still receive a race bib in the confirmation email and can share it on social media on race day, organizers said.

Without the usual winding racecourse through the City of Plattsburgh, runners can now choose their own start time and course with roadways, tracks and treadmills all deemed acceptable.

Organizers say there is no time limit, and participants can run, jog or walk.

Runners who submit their time and distance results with photo documentation will qualify to receive a medal and t-shirt in the mail.

While the majority of proceeds will still go to Team Fox/The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, a portion of this year’s proceeds will also go toward local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Those interested in registering or donating can find more information at www.plattsburghhalfmarathon.com or by emailing plattsburghhalfmarathon@gmail.com.