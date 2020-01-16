Pre-K registration starts for Saranac Central

SARANAC | Registration for the Saranac Central School District’s 2020-2021 pre-kindergarten program is now open.

State grant funds make the early-education program available to district children who are 4 or turning 4 by Dec. 1, 2020.

Children turning 5 by Dec. 1, 2020 are eligible to attend kindergarten and cannot be registered for pre-k.

The pre-k program is a free full-day program that provides high-quality early education experiences to 70 children. The program is made up of 5 inclusive classrooms at three locations-Adirondack Helping Hands in Cadyville and at Morrisonville and Saranac elementary schools.

Free bus transportation is provided to all sites, however children must be 4 to ride district buses. Families of children who start the program at age 3 must provide transportation to and from school until one day after the child’s fourth birthday.

If necessary, due to the limited number of openings, a lottery process will be held in February to select students for the program.

Completed applications, including all supportive documents, must be submitted in-person to either Morrisonville or Saranac Elementary School on or before Feb. 3.

Applications can be found online at www.saranac.org.

Questions regarding the program or registration process should be directed to Jackie LaPoint, program coordinator, at jllapoint@saranac.org or call 518-565-5687. ■