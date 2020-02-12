President Trump Highlights Stefanik Legislation During SOTU Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Just now, President Trump highlighted Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s bipartisan paid leave and child tax credit legislation during the State of the Union address.

“As we support America’s moms and dads, I was recently proud to sign the law providing new parents in the Federal workforce paid family leave, serving as a model for the rest of the country,” said President Trump. “Now, I call on the Congress to pass the bipartisan Advancing Support for Working Families Act, extending family leave to mothers and fathers all across our nation.”

“I’m grateful President Trump highlighted my bipartisan, bicameral legislation during his State of the Union address,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This legislation will support hardworking North Country families during the first year after birth or adoption, allowing them to thrive and bond with their new child without the burden of potential debt or bankruptcy. This effort is yet another example of the critical, bipartisan work in Congress that I am proud to lead with the support of my colleagues.”

The Advancing Support for Working Families Act would allow families the option to advance up to $5,000 of their recently-doubled child tax credit in the first year of a child’s life or the first year a family adopts a child. Families can also choose to advance their child credit without having to miss work or sacrifice a state or employer’s family/medical leave policy to pay for other expenses. Most other paid leave proposals require parents to take off work to receive benefits, this bill allows teleworkers the option to access child care benefits and to continue working from home while they take care of their new child. Additionally, the bill does not raise taxes or take away from Social Security. The bill is the only bipartisan, bicameral legislation to support working families during their child’s first year. It is the product of more than a year of work to craft a bill that could pass with bipartisan support. ■